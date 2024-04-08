Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Busey Bank

Busey Bank lessened its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. Busey Bank’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $8,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,949,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $761,387,000 after purchasing an additional 154,945 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,201,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $530,373,000 after acquiring an additional 27,850 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,484,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $383,519,000 after buying an additional 340,239 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,221,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,069,000 after purchasing an additional 72,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ED traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.66. 479,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749,383. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.46 and a twelve month high of $100.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.07 and a 200 day moving average of $89.48. The stock has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.35.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 17.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 46.24%.

ED has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. KeyCorp raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.96.

Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

