Conflux Hits 24 Hour Volume of $68.37 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Conflux coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000519 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a market cap of $1.43 billion and $68.37 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,822.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $686.89 or 0.00956379 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $104.31 or 0.00145227 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00008110 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.59 or 0.00049547 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.58 or 0.00187375 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.72 or 0.00048339 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $100.86 or 0.00140429 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,988,063,210 coins and its circulating supply is 3,850,590,154 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 4,987,859,304.39 with 3,850,359,291.16 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.35296265 USD and is down -3.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 154 active market(s) with $39,873,943.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.