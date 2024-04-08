Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Trims Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lowered its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,463 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 203.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 692.9% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,109 shares of company stock valued at $72,845,768 over the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $350.00. 297,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,273,229. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $349.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $133.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.55, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $249.98 and a twelve month high of $361.41.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 38.79%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYK. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.27.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

