Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Sells 739 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APD. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 40.4% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

NYSE:APD traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $238.30. 396,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,763,351. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.24 and a 1 year high of $307.71. The company has a market cap of $52.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $236.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.75.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 67.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APD. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Air Products and Chemicals

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Articles

