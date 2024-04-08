Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Sells 5,174 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,174 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its position in Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corrigan Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at $882,050.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at $882,050.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,128 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE PM traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.28. 3,109,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,386,904. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.20. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $101.92. The stock has a market cap of $140.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.61.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 103.59%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

