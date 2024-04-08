Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Purchases 558 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXN. AXQ Capital LP boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 42,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 8,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 182.7% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 12,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 8,311 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $2.21 on Monday, reaching $169.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,604,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,527,167. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.77 and its 200-day moving average is $161.20. The stock has a market cap of $154.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.65%.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.42.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

