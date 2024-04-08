Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Purchases 1,210 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,688 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.13.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $1.35 on Monday, hitting $209.20. 2,182,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,320,136. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.00 and a 1 year high of $214.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

