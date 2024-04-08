Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Invests $8.80 Million in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 387,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,796,000. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF makes up about 1.0% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 32,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 366.8% during the fourth quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 90,363 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 1,893,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,969,000 after acquiring an additional 272,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA CGCP traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $22.26. The company had a trading volume of 678,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,518. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.44 and its 200-day moving average is $22.15. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 52 week low of $20.99 and a 52 week high of $23.39.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Profile

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.