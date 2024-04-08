Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Invests $2.20 Million in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 81,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,201,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000.

Shares of CGMS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.91. The company had a trading volume of 110,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,217. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.45. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $27.32.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

