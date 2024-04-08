Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Increases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 127.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 327,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,415 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 2.7% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $24,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.52 on Monday, reaching $79.49. 8,071,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,951,092. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $80.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.60.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.