Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $67.99 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 155.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 398,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242,983 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 7.5% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $67,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,325,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,739,000 after acquiring an additional 190,258 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,418 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,866,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,244,000 after purchasing an additional 171,161 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after purchasing an additional 224,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,199,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,882,000 after purchasing an additional 134,815 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $179.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 987,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,122. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.19. The company has a market capitalization of $76.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.67 and a fifty-two week high of $183.52.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

