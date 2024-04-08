Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $45.52 Million Stock Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 78.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 684,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,867 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 5.0% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. owned about 0.65% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $45,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 510,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,918,000 after buying an additional 140,484 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,381,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,151,000 after purchasing an additional 95,433 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $678,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VYMI traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.12. The stock had a trading volume of 268,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,675. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $59.20 and a 52-week high of $69.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.616 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

