Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $3.04 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lowered its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,243 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perennial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 25,787 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $7,646,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 11,207 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 2,030 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 3,718 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $267.15. 2,050,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,217,271. The company has a market cap of $192.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $287.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.77. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 57.74%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Further Reading

