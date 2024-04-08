Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $2.75 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 331.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,890 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,276,000. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 39,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,382,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 15,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $340,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $119.56. 678,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,586. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.93. The company has a market cap of $54.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $121.29.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

