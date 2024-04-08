Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,444 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 14,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 21,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 14,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 106,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $26.72. The company had a trading volume of 15,294,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,792,867. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.30 billion, a PE ratio of 74.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.10. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $41.99.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

