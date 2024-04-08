CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Receives $11.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.83.

CMPO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of CompoSecure from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CompoSecure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMPO. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 601,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 246,094 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 642.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 19,616 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in CompoSecure during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Oracle Alpha Inc. bought a new stake in CompoSecure during the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMPO opened at $6.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.63. CompoSecure has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $7.90.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $99.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.86 million. CompoSecure had a net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. Equities analysts predict that CompoSecure will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

