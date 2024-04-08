Comparing SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) and Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD)

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) and SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Applied Digital and SilverSun Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Digital 0 0 4 0 3.00 SilverSun Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Applied Digital presently has a consensus price target of $11.75, suggesting a potential upside of 280.26%. Given Applied Digital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Applied Digital is more favorable than SilverSun Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

65.7% of Applied Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.7% of SilverSun Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.7% of Applied Digital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.8% of SilverSun Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Applied Digital has a beta of 4.12, meaning that its stock price is 312% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SilverSun Technologies has a beta of 2.14, meaning that its stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Digital and SilverSun Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Digital -28.94% -31.26% -10.20% SilverSun Technologies -1.96% -12.38% -5.32%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Applied Digital and SilverSun Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Digital $55.39 million 6.90 -$44.65 million ($0.35) -8.94 SilverSun Technologies $54.52 million 1.22 -$1.07 million ($0.20) -62.75

SilverSun Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Applied Digital. SilverSun Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Applied Digital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services. The company was formerly known as Applied Blockchain, Inc. and changed its name to Applied Digital Corporation in November 2022. Applied Digital Corporation is based in Dallas, Texas.

About SilverSun Technologies

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence. It also offers value-added services that focuses on consulting and professional, specialized programming, training, and technical support services. In addition, the company provides information technology managed services, such as cybersecurity, application hosting, disaster recovery, business continuity, cloud, and other services; and data back-up, network maintenance, and upgrade services. It serves small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the manufacturing, distribution, and service industries. The company was formerly known as Trey Resources, Inc. and changed its name to SilverSun Technologies, Inc. in June 2011. SilverSun Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in East Hanover, New Jersey.

