Comparing Jushi (JUSHF) & Its Peers

Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Free Report) is one of 52 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Jushi to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.7% of Jushi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.3% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.0% of Jushi shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.3% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Jushi and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jushi 0 2 0 0 2.00 Jushi Competitors 244 539 846 52 2.42

Risk & Volatility

As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 56.14%. Given Jushi’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Jushi has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Jushi has a beta of -0.16, indicating that its stock price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jushi’s peers have a beta of 1.37, indicating that their average stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jushi and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Jushi $269.45 million -$65.10 million -2.18 Jushi Competitors $338.12 million -$166.61 million -9.37

Jushi’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Jushi. Jushi is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Jushi and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jushi -24.16% -214.72% -10.10% Jushi Competitors -54.01% -57.62% -9.06%

Summary

Jushi peers beat Jushi on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Jushi

Jushi Holdings Inc., a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts. The company also offers hemp-based CBD products, including cannabis dry flower, vaporizer forms of cannabis, edibles, cannabis oil in capsules, tinctures, cannabis in topical products, and other cannabis products, as well as vape cartridges, disposables, and concentrates under The Bank, The Lab, Nira+ Medicinals, Sèchè, Tasteology, and Hijinks brands. In addition, it operates medical cannabis dispensaries under the BEYOND/HELLO, Nature's Remedy, and NuLeaf brands. The company is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

