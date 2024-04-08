Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Given “Underperform” Rating at Itau BBA Securities

Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.55.

Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional stock opened at $2.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.35 and its 200 day moving average is $3.14. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $4.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 0.76%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,314,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,702,000 after acquiring an additional 126,736 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,468,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,984,000 after acquiring an additional 887,993 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,703,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after acquiring an additional 502,993 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,529,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 37,248 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,374,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 117,194 shares during the last quarter.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products consisting of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

