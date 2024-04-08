CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Receives $4.27 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.27.

COMM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of CommScope in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on CommScope from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com cut CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of CommScope in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

COMM stock opened at $1.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.10. The firm has a market cap of $246.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.98. CommScope has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $6.65.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 21.64%. On average, analysts forecast that CommScope will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director L William Krause bought 57,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $91,107.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 227,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,318.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CommScope by 8.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,076,845 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $124,578,000 after buying an additional 2,745,209 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in CommScope by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,146,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,995,000 after buying an additional 195,374 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CommScope by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,479,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,777,000 after buying an additional 1,033,406 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in CommScope by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,071,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,862,000 after buying an additional 3,911,673 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in CommScope by 59.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,226,097 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,400,000 after buying an additional 3,056,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

