Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.02.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMA shares. Raymond James cut shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Comerica by 1,192.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,878,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578,355 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at $113,763,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Comerica by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,313,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,951 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP bought a new position in Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at $63,548,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Comerica by 129.3% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,930,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,330 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $52.64 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.45 and a 200-day moving average of $48.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Comerica has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $57.39.
Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.07 million. Comerica had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 19.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Comerica will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Comerica Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 44.10%.
About Comerica
Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.
