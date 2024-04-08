Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Declares $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.126 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.4% annually over the last three years.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance
PSF stock opened at $19.86 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $20.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.95.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- 3 Consumer Staples Stocks Setting up for a Breakout
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Krispy Kreme’s Hangover from McDonald’s Deal Bestows Pullback Opp
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Cal-Maine Foods Delivers an Eggs-Citing EPS Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.