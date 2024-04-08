Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 4,977,815 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 6,945,061 shares.The stock last traded at $4.57 and had previously closed at $4.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Coeur Mining from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.79.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 1.82.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $262.10 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coeur Mining

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 7.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,153,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,221,000 after buying an additional 274,878 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 95.9% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,246,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,746,000 after buying an additional 5,017,119 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,864,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,740,000 after buying an additional 1,716,929 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 247,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 164.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,287,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after buying an additional 1,422,710 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coeur Mining

(Get Free Report)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.