Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Price Target Raised to $4.00

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $3.75 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential downside of 15.43% from the company’s current price.

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coeur Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.82.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CDE

Coeur Mining Stock Performance

Shares of CDE stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $4.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,611,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,058,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average is $2.85. Coeur Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 1.82.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $262.10 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Coeur Mining will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coeur Mining

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,153,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,221,000 after buying an additional 274,878 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,246,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,746,000 after buying an additional 5,017,119 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,864,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,740,000 after buying an additional 1,716,929 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 247,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,287,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after buying an additional 1,422,710 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coeur Mining

(Get Free Report)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.