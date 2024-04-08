Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) traded down 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $59.07 and last traded at $59.25. 2,099,873 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 13,888,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.51.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.42. The company has a market cap of $255.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 23.42%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.23%.

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $15,063,636.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,968,753.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $15,063,636.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,968,753.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,138,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,602,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 375,407 shares of company stock worth $22,795,742. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 16.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 36,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.7% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 48,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 27,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 369,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,622,000 after buying an additional 41,466 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

