Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0603 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.
Clough Global Equity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Clough Global Equity Fund Price Performance
Shares of GLQ stock remained flat at $6.51 on Monday. 30,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,052. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $5.13 and a 1-year high of $6.56.
Insider Transactions at Clough Global Equity Fund
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clough Global Equity Fund
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Clough Global Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 6,025.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 15,245 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Clough Global Equity Fund by 13.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000.
About Clough Global Equity Fund
Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Clough Global Equity Fund
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Will the Shockwave Medical Deal Be the Jolt JNJ Stock Needs?
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- The 5 Hottest CEO Stock Purchases So Far This Year
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Institutions Think This Consumer Stock Could Break Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.