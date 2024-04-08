Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0603 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

Clough Global Equity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Clough Global Equity Fund Price Performance

Shares of GLQ stock remained flat at $6.51 on Monday. 30,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,052. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $5.13 and a 1-year high of $6.56.

Insider Transactions at Clough Global Equity Fund

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clough Global Equity Fund

In other news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.39 per share, with a total value of $127,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 370,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,159.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Clough Global Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 6,025.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 15,245 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Clough Global Equity Fund by 13.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000.

About Clough Global Equity Fund

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

