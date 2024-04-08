Citigroup Raises Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Price Target to $200.00

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $176.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.37% from the company’s current price.

ATKR has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atkore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Atkore in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Shares of Atkore stock traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $181.21. 399,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,658. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 2.19. Atkore has a 12 month low of $116.14 and a 12 month high of $194.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $1.04. Atkore had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $798.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.51 EPS. Atkore’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atkore will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 8,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.07, for a total transaction of $1,503,112.95. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,041,354.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 8,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.07, for a total value of $1,503,112.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,041,354.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 15,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.59, for a total transaction of $2,745,325.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,059,506.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,464 shares of company stock worth $25,124,751. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Atkore by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Atkore by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atkore by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

