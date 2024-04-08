Citigroup Increases nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Price Target to $91.00

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $71.00 to $91.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.60.

nVent Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVT traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $78.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 988,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,448. nVent Electric has a 52-week low of $40.19 and a 52-week high of $78.75. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.82.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $861.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

In other news, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 198,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $12,742,985.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,987.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $160,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,313,114.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 198,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $12,742,985.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,987.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 400,252 shares of company stock valued at $25,713,777 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,487,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

