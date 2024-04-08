Citigroup Boosts Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target to $198.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $179.00 to $198.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LEN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lennar from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an underperform rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $163.88.

Lennar Price Performance

LEN stock opened at $166.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.59 and a 200-day moving average of $139.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Lennar has a 12 month low of $100.95 and a 12 month high of $172.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.53.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. Lennar had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lennar will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Lennar’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

Institutional Trading of Lennar

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lennar in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

