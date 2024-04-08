Citigroup Boosts Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Price Target to $124.00

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KRUS. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kura Sushi USA has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $108.86.

NASDAQ:KRUS opened at $110.05 on Friday. Kura Sushi USA has a 1 year low of $51.02 and a 1 year high of $122.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.16. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 786.13 and a beta of 1.98.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $51.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.95 million. Kura Sushi USA had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 0.96%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kura Sushi USA will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Kura Sushi USA news, insider Brent Takao sold 14,422 shares of Kura Sushi USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total value of $1,283,125.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,687 shares in the company, valued at $150,092.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 58.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 2.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 72.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

