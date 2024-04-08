Citigroup Boosts Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Price Target to $135.00

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $117.00 to $135.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on APH. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $106.20.

APH stock opened at $117.38 on Thursday. Amphenol has a 52 week low of $72.00 and a 52 week high of $119.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.63.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $10,467,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,391,200.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total transaction of $10,467,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,045 shares in the company, valued at $15,391,200.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 305,000 shares of company stock worth $31,846,050. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Coast Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 128,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,779,000 after purchasing an additional 50,778 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $2,875,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 178,306 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,675,000 after purchasing an additional 41,754 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 200.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 211,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,738,000 after buying an additional 140,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,751,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

