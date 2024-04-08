Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,960 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 38,969 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 5,232 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 5,553 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,721 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 8,970 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 76,593 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $150,130.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $150,130.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,441 shares of company stock valued at $972,080. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.24. 15,374,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,706,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $195.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.55. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 48.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSCO. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Melius cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.42.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

