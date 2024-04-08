Chubb (NYSE:CB) PT Raised to $266.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $253.00 to $266.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CB. StockNews.com upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target (up from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.83.

Shares of CB traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $253.16. 1,255,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,725,839. Chubb has a one year low of $183.71 and a one year high of $260.58. The firm has a market cap of $102.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $252.30 and a 200-day moving average of $231.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb will post 21.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 26,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total value of $6,925,660.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,252 shares in the company, valued at $24,481,669.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,043 shares of company stock valued at $29,766,694 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth about $292,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 978.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,781,000 after purchasing an additional 495,860 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Chubb by 155.8% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 532,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,235,000 after buying an additional 324,019 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,403,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,550,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,857,000 after purchasing an additional 191,317 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

