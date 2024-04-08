Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Chubb by 39.6% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total value of $3,701,330.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,228,612.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,043 shares of company stock valued at $29,766,694. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CB. TD Cowen began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $282.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up previously from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.94.

Chubb Price Performance

NYSE:CB traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $253.15. 485,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,723,471. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $252.30 and its 200-day moving average is $231.99. The stock has a market cap of $102.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $183.71 and a 1-year high of $260.58.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.76%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

