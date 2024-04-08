Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) PT Set at C$3.50 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$3.50 price objective on Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CHR. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$4.15 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$3.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$3.30 to C$3.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Chorus Aviation from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$3.15 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$4.25 to C$3.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$3.19.

TSE CHR opened at C$2.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.30. Chorus Aviation has a one year low of C$1.99 and a one year high of C$3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$390.73 million, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.05). Chorus Aviation had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of C$421.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$430.00 million. Research analysts expect that Chorus Aviation will post 0.2377049 earnings per share for the current year.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services, as well as pilot training services.

