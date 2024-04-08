China Merchants Port (OTCMKTS:CMHHY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.11

China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CMHHY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.11 and last traded at $12.11, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.11.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.62.
China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a port operator in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through Ports Operations, Bonded Logistics Operations, and Other Operations segments. It engages in the container, and bulk and general cargo terminals; logistic park operation, ports transportation, and airport cargo handling activities; and property development and investment.
