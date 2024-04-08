Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CVR opened at $15.84 on Friday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $30.76. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.91.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative return on equity of 15.27% and a negative net margin of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $6.78 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

