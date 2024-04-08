Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CVR opened at $15.84 on Friday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $30.76. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.91.
Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative return on equity of 15.27% and a negative net margin of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $6.78 million for the quarter.
Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.
