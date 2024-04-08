Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Stock Price Down 0.3% After Analyst Downgrade

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.3% during trading on Monday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $168.00 to $156.00. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Chevron traded as low as $160.33 and last traded at $161.17. 1,418,941 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 8,601,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.60.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CVX. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.63.

Insider Activity at Chevron

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Addison Capital Co grew its stake in Chevron by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $299.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

