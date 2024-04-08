Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 62.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,058 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,853 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Retireful LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $671,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 19,333 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LNG shares. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.78.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

LNG opened at $156.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.61. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.30 and a 1-year high of $183.46.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.06. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 48.45% and a return on equity of 69.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $15.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently 4.30%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

