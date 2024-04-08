Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Shares Bought by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,641 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,330,395 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,957,460,000 after purchasing an additional 223,024 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $961,421,000 after acquiring an additional 830,898 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,052,497 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $672,559,000 after buying an additional 220,802 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,542,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $531,297,000 after buying an additional 576,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,363,669 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $529,389,000 after buying an additional 71,466 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

LNG traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $156.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,353,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,583. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.94. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $135.30 and a one year high of $183.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.06. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 48.45% and a return on equity of 69.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $15.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LNG shares. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.78.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

