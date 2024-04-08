Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Shares Acquired by Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,346 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LNG. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 345 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 647 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,810 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.78.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNG traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $157.02. The stock had a trading volume of 498,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,240. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.61. The firm has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.94. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.30 and a 1-year high of $183.46.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.06. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 48.45% and a return on equity of 69.52%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $15.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.30%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

