Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Trading 0.7% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) were up 0.7% during trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $68.00 to $74.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Charles Schwab traded as high as $72.49 and last traded at $72.39. Approximately 1,036,642 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 7,536,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.89.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. TD Cowen raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.47.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $637,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 581,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,207,857.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $637,830.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 581,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,207,857.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $348,439.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,702,034.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 216,584 shares of company stock valued at $14,200,769. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.93.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 39.37%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

