Chardan Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX)

Chardan Capital restated their buy rating on shares of BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

BM Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMTX opened at $1.61 on Thursday. BM Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $3.85. The stock has a market cap of $19.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of -0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average is $2.22.

Institutional Trading of BM Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in BM Technologies by 296.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of BM Technologies by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BM Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BM Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of BM Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.15% of the company’s stock.

About BM Technologies

BM Technologies, Inc operates as a financial technology (fintech) company in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking services between a customer and its partner bank, customers bank, which is a related party and is a Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insured bank. The company, through its fintech banking platform, offers digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students through digital channels.

