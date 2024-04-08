Chardan Capital Initiates Coverage on Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR)

Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Allurion Technologies in a report on Friday, February 9th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALUR. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Allurion Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Allurion Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Allurion Technologies by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 7,591 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Allurion Technologies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 465,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 16,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in Allurion Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $14,868,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.39% of the company’s stock.
Allurion Technologies Inc focuses on ending obesity with a weight loss platform to treat people who are overweight. Its platform, the Allurion Program, features swallowable and procedure-less intragastric balloon for weight loss (the Allurion Balloon) and offers access to AI-powered remote patient monitoring tools, a proprietary behavior change program, secure messaging, and video telehealth that are delivered by the Allurion Virtual Care Suite.
