ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Price Target Raised to $51.00

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $39.00 to $51.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CHX. Citigroup boosted their target price on ChampionX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler lowered ChampionX from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.00.

NASDAQ:CHX opened at $39.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.99. ChampionX has a 12-month low of $24.98 and a 12-month high of $39.55.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $943.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.33 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ChampionX will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.20%.

In other ChampionX news, insider William Jr. O’dell sold 27,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $978,408.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,078,928. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in ChampionX by 2.7% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 19.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 1.0% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 39,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 4.1% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

