CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Shares Down 3.3%

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) was down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $82.09 and last traded at $82.26. Approximately 1,437,397 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 2,450,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.11.

CF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays raised CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler cut CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.19.

The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.05.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). CF Industries had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 25.51%.

In other news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,030 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 428.6% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

