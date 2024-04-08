Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Coverage Initiated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Certara from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Certara from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Certara in a research note on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a market perform rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Certara from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.64.

Certara Stock Up 2.3 %

CERT opened at $18.15 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.95. Certara has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $24.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -51.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $88.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.80 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.33% and a negative net margin of 15.62%. As a group, research analysts expect that Certara will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Certara

In related news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 6,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 165,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,976,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Certara news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 165,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,976,624. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 173,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,427 shares of company stock worth $405,095 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Certara

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Certara during the 1st quarter valued at about $618,000. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new stake in Certara in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,135,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Certara in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Certara by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Certara by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 39,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 7,335 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Certara Company Profile

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

