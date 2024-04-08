CEEK VR Price Down 2.2% Over Last Week (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 8th. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for $0.0777 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $62.58 million and $2.57 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00008609 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00014537 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001580 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00016599 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,546.12 or 0.99983728 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00011339 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000087 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.00 or 0.00132762 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000066 BTC.

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.07429456 USD and is down -3.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $2,255,369.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

