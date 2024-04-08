Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cedar Fair in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.30.

NYSE FUN opened at $41.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.26. Cedar Fair has a 12-month low of $34.04 and a 12-month high of $45.51.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). Cedar Fair had a net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $371.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.13 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cedar Fair will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Cedar Fair by 313.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,047,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,565 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,370,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,439 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Cedar Fair by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,516,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,688,000 after acquiring an additional 946,782 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,305,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,300,000 after acquiring an additional 930,021 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair during the third quarter valued at about $25,215,000. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

