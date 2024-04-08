Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $211.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cboe Global Markets traded as high as $183.53 and last traded at $182.17, with a volume of 711363 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $180.93.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CBOE. Citigroup upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $197.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.20.

In related news, EVP Dave Howson sold 8,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.88, for a total value of $1,528,778.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,323.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth $430,776,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $159,764,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 156.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,015,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,280,000 after buying an additional 618,644 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,310,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,428,000 after buying an additional 608,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 194.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 833,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,639,000 after buying an additional 550,867 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.26 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.96.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.65 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

